Farmers association protest against amendment to Essential Commodities Act

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association members staged demonstration in front of head post office in Vellore on Wednesday to show their opposition for the amendment to the historic Essential Commodities Act.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Leading the protest at Ranipet, TNFA district president, L. C. Mani and others attempted to burn the copies of the amendment.

Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association members staged a demonstration in front of post offices in Vellore and Ranipet on Wednesday to show their opposition to the amendment to Essential Commodities Act. Police arrested nearly 50 persons.

Leading the protest at Ranipet, TNFA district president, L. C. Mani and others attempted to burn the copies of the amendment. Mr. Mani said that the government should not abolish free power supply extended to poor farmers and farming loans should be waived forthwith.

He along with the protesters urged the Union government to give up anti-farmer attitude and charged that Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 has been given a nod by the cabinet without concurring with farmers associations.

