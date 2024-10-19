Farmers are not getting fair price for produce and procurement not adequate, says Congress

In the run up to the next round of Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of being “anti-farmer” as neither adequate procurement is being done nor are farmers getting fair price for their produce.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, in a post of X, alleged that the policies of the “non-biological Prime Minister” have been anti-farmer since he assumed power in 2014.

“Neither is adequate procurement taking place nor are farmers getting fair prices, nor is there any legal guarantee of MSP [minimum support price],”Mr. Ramesh said, alleging that the “deception, fraud and cheating” done by the government with farmers has been exposed now.

At a press conference, party media coordinator Abhay Dubey demanded better price for the growers on soya bean and a legal backing for MSP.

“Our demand — farmers should get legal guarantee of MSP. The support price for soybean crops of farmers of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh should be fixed at least at ₹6,000. If the support price for this crop is fixed at ₹6,000, then the difference amount should also be deposited in the accounts of those farmers who have already sold their crop for less. Mr. Modi should consider the formality of declaring the support price,”Mr. Dubey told presspersons.

The Congress functionary alleged that the past 10 years of the Narendra Modi government have seen several anti-farmer policies and claimed that one of the first decisions taken by the government after coming to power was that if a State government gives a bonus of ₹150 to farmers on MSP on paddy and wheat, they will stop buying grains on MSP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2016 that the income of farmers will be doubled by 2022, but the income of farmers has remained at ₹27 per day and the average debt on farmers has become ₹74,000. Narendra Modi said in a rally that ‘we are bringing the world’s best crop insurance scheme’, but the result was that this scheme became a profit-making scheme for private companies,”Mr. Dubey alleged.

He claimed a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee has made a revelation that former Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar was writing letters to the Prime Minister since 2017 to request him to remove goods and service tax (GST) on agricultural equipment but the Centre did not take note.

“Now the Modi government has announced the support price for the Rabi season but every time neither adequate procurement is done nor a fair price is given nor is there any legal guarantee of the support price. That means in the last 10 years, the Modi government has always beaten the farmers with sticks and hit them hard,” Mr. Dubey said.