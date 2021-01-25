Farmers announce march to Parliament on Budget Day

Police slap limit of 5,000 tractors, as unions say 1.5 lakh will take part in Republic Day parades

On the eve of their Republic Day tractor parade, farmer unions announced the next phase of their protest. They plan to march to Parliament on foot on February 1, the day when the Union Budget will be presented, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders said on Monday.

Tuesday’s tractor rallies are expected to attract 1.5 lakh tractors, and will display the extent of support for the farmers’ demands, not just in Punjab and Haryana but from across the country, said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal.

“Seeing this enthusiasm, especially from the youth, we have decided to announce our next programme now. We will march towards Parliament from different locations on the Budget day on February 1,” he said.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, who heads a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the Sansad March would be undertaken on foot, and would only be the beginning of programmes planned during the upcoming session of Parliament.

“After we march round the route on Republic Day, no one will go home. Even those who have come from faraway places will not go home until the government listens to our demands and repeals the three laws,” said Mr. Rajewal.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on Delhi’s borders for two months, demanding that three new agricultural reform laws be repealed, and that a new law be enacted to guarantee remunerative prices for farm produce.

As they enter the capital for the first time on Tuesday, union leaders are determined to keep the protest peaceful, but may be stymied by conditions announced by the Delhi Police on Monday evening, as well as one defiant union which has refused to accept the approved route.

The No Objection Certificate for the tractor parades, issued by Delhi Police, has 37 conditions, including one on the numbers of participants.

“The organisers shall keep the limit of gathering of participants in rally to 5,000 persons along with 5,000 tractors,” it said.

The police conditions also said movement of the procession must not stop, must not take more than two-thirds of the carriageway, and must flow in one direction only. The prescribed time period is from noon to 5 p.m. only. Non-compliance to these conditions could result in termination of the NOC, it warned.

Union leaders however, said, the participant limit is not practical.

“Throughout the negotiations with the police, it was made clear that there is no way the numbers can be limited. There is no way to tell farmers that you are the chosen 5,000 or even 10,000,” said Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch leader Kavitha Kuruganti, who is part of the team coordinating the parades.

An SKM spokesperson estimated that apart from 1.5 lakh tractors, 50,000 other vehicles are expected to participate. Up to five farmers are being allowed to ride on each tractor. “There is no limit of vehicles nor time bounds of this march,” claimed an SKM statement.

In addition, one Punjab union, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), intends to go a step further in defying the police norms by heading for Delhi’s Outer Ring Road, instead of the approved routes. The group, which had previously defied directions to lift a rail roko in Punjab, said it would not take any decisions “under pressure from the government”.

SKM leaders sent multiple delegations to the KMSC leadership through the day, pleading with them to change their plans for the sake of the whole movement.

“The farmers protest has been peaceful so far, and will continue to be peaceful. If there is any disturbance, it will not come from our side. We are determined to win, so we must stay peaceful,” emphasised Mr. Rajewal, noting that farmers have already handed over to the police several “troublemakers”, including a youth found with a revolver at Tikri.

More than 2,500 volunteers will be on hand along the parade routes, to ensure traffic control, medical support and provide food and water to those who need it. A number of tableaux, floats and banners have been prepared, depicting the culture of different States and the demands of the farmers as well as celebrating women farmers and farmers movements of the past. Although political party flags are not being permitted, some floats seemed to carry sharp socio-political messages, speaking up for oppressed Dalits, or critiquing the policies of the World Bank and IMF.

“Never before in history have the people of this Republic been part of a parade of this nature on the Republic Day. Through this parade, we have to tell the country and the world about our plight,” said an SKM statement appealing to protesting farmers to follow strict instructions. “Remember that our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this country.”

(with inputs from Vikas Vasudeva in Chandigarh and Saurabh Trivedi in Delhi)