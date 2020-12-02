Farmers’ agitation | Truckers' association announces strike in North India from December 8

NEW DELHI

02 December 2020 19:38 IST

The All India Motor Transport Congress also threatened to take the strike to the entire country if the government failed to heed to the farmers' demands

The all-India truckers' association on Wednesday announced that they will go on strike in North India from December 8 in support of the farmers' agitation.

The All India Motor Transport Congress also threatened to take the strike to the entire country if the government failed to heed to the farmers' demands, according to its president, Kultaran Singh Atwal.

"The entire North India is affected and thousands of trucks carrying food, vegetables and other perishable and non-perishable items coming from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K are impacted and we still support them as 65% of the trucks are engaged in carrying farm produce," Mr Atwal said in a statement.

