Farmer outfits again stage tractor protests in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

27 July 2020 20:20 IST

Centre’s policy would make thousands of employees and labourers unemployed, they say

Several farmers of over a dozen outfits on Monday again marched in tractors in Punjab to protest against the recently promulgated agriculture-related Ordinances and amendments to the Electricity Act.

Farmers outfits under the banner of the All India Kissan Sangharsh Coordination Committee staged the protest against the NDA government and its alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in most of the districts. The farmers raised slogans against the Ordinances which include the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance. They were also demanding their immediate withdrawal besides revocation of the amendment to the Electricity Act.

Darshan Paul, convener of the AIKSCC, said the farmers had also staged demonstrations outside the residences of prominent leaders of the BJP and the Ajkali Dal. The key outfits that participated in the protest included the Bharti Kissan Union, Ekta (Dakaunda), Kirti Kissan Union, Zamhoori Kissan Sabha, Kul Hind Kissan Sabha, All India Kissan Sabha (Ajai-Bhawan), Kissan Sangharsh Committee, Azaad Kissan Sangharsh Committee, Jai Kissan Andolan, Bharti Kissan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) and Bharti Kissan Union (Krantikari).

Dilution of federal system

“All these ordinances are paving the way for crop marketing into the hands of the corporate houses and the government has contemplated to abolish the Minimum Support Price. The government policy would also make thousands of employees and labourers unemployed due to the abolition of the marketing system. Also, the three ordinances will dilute the federal system,” said Mr. Paul.

Nirbhay Singh, State president of the Kirti Kissan Union, said the Akali Dal has exposed its anti-farmers face by supporting the decisions of the BJP. “Also the ruling Congress government in the State has been trying to curb farmers’ protests under the garb of COVID-19, which gives an impression that the government is hands in glove with the Union government. If the Centre does not withdraw the ordinances, we will be forced to intensify the agitation to protect our rights,” said Mr. Singh.