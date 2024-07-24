GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer leaders from six States meet Rahul Gandhi

They apprised the Congress leader of the issues being faced by the farmers in their respective states.

Updated - July 24, 2024 01:59 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders during a meeting in New Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders during a meeting in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Parliament House complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and apprised him of the issues being faced by the tillers.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa,Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvir Gandhi, Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jai Prakash were also present in the meeting.

The delegation comprised 12 farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Sources said they apprised Mr. Gandhi of the issues being faced by farmers in their respective states.

