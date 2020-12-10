Dilli Chalo | Farmer leaders ask government for a ‘concrete’ proposal

New Delhi

10 December 2020

Doors have not been shut for dialogue, they say

Responding to the Central government’s appeal to continue the dialogue on farm laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders said they too had not “shut the doors” for talks but the government must come with a concrete proposal.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border here, Bharatiya Kisan Union (R) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said that proposals sent by the government on Wednesday were discussed several times before and there was nothing new in them.

Mr. Rajewal said the Ministers had conceded in the press briefing that the laws were made for “trade and commerce”. He said the three farm laws were “unconstitutional” since agriculture was a State subject.

Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said the farmer unions were against the privatisation of agriculture and never asked for these laws in the first place.