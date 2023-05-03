Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait offers support to protesting wrestlers

May 03, 2023 12:22 am | Updated May 02, 2023 10:37 pm IST - New Delhi

As India’s ace wrestlers continue to protest in the capital against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait visited the wrestlers and offered them his support on Tuesday.

“We will fight till our last breath with our children in this fight for justice,” Mr. Tikait said.

He said, “For wrestlers, who have brought laurels to the country, electricity has been cut off for several days.” He said it was the responsibility of the Delhi government to ensure access to basic needs for the protesters.

India’s top wrestlers continue to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by seven women, including a minor. The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs at Connaught Place police station; however, no arrests have been made.

The protesting wrestlers continue to demand Mr. Singh’s arrest and his resignation from his post.

Mr. Singh told reporters that the protesters were trying to mislead people. “It is just one ‘akhada’ [wrestling school] and one family [that is in opposition]. Earlier, seven to nine Olympians sat in protest, but now it is just three. As the wrestlers are not receiving any support, they have invited members of khap panchayats... I’m fighting for the children of the Jat community. The protesters got everything and they’re now halting sports,” Mr Singh said.

He said, “Investigation is under way against me, the SC will pronounce me guilty, the Delhi police will prepare a chargesheet against me, but why have under-15 nationals, junior nationals, open nationals [sports meets] been halted? Why are all competitions being halted?”

“Why are female wrestlers’ camps not being organised? If one doesn’t want a female wrestlers’ camp in Lucknow or Sonipat, it can be organised in Delhi, Patiala, Pune or Gandhi Nagar. One shouldn’t stop the wrestling activities,” he said.

Mr Singh’s tenure in the wrestling federation is getting over soon. He has completed three terms of four years each and cannot contest elections.

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that representatives from 360 villages of Delhi would gather at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to show their support for the protesting wrestlers. AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said that in addition to the village representatives, AAP’s MLAs and councillors from rural areas would also be present to support the wrestlers.

“Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who once took pride in these athletes, is now unable to hear the voices of the daughters of this nation who have been protesting for the past nine days at Jantar Mantar. He does not have time to hear their side of the story or take their demands into account,” Mr. Rai said.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda also met the wrestlers. He said, “We will stand by our daughters till justice is done.”

“We can’t be silent when we see such crimes being committed against our daughters,” Mr. Hooda said.

