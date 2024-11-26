 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Farmer leader Dallewal taken away by police ahead of hunger strike: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's Pandher

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers' various demands

Published - November 26, 2024 09:12 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Farmers leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal had announced that he would begin a fast unto death on Tuesday to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops. File.

Farmers leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal had announced that he would begin a fast unto death on Tuesday to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) claimed farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was to begin a fast unto death to press for farmers' demands, was forcibly taken away by police from the Khanauri border point.

Mr. Dallewal announced on Monday (November 25, 2024) that he would begin a fast unto death on Tuesday to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. He had also asserted that he was ready to sacrifice his life to get the farmers' demands accepted.

Claiming that the police forcibly removed Mr. Dallewal from the spot early on Tuesday before he could begin his hunger strike, Mr. Pandher said he strongly condemned the act and demanded his immediate release.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, by starting a fast unto death.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesting farmers have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:12 am IST

Related Topics

demonstration / agriculture / Chandigarh / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.