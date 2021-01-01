Farmer from Baghpat dies at Ghazipur border, says BKU

A farmer, allegedly protesting against the farm laws at the Ghazipur border, passed away on Friday morning. In his late 50s, the deceased has been identified as Galtan Singh of Bhagwanpur Nagla in Baghpat district by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).
Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are protesting against the farm laws at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.
“Galtan Singh was at the protest site since the beginning. He suffered a massive heart attack this morning. He was taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Rajpal Singh, national vice president of BKU.
He described the government as “insensitive”. It should repeal the laws and not make it a battle of egos. The number of martyrs had crossed 40, and considering the cold wave, it could rise further, he stated.
On whether the BKU could take the protest back considering the drop in the temperature, he said that even if the 40 leaders with whom the government was interacting returned home, the farmers on the ground would not return without their demands being met. “We have crossed that stage,” he asserted.
