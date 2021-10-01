Farm unions challenge delay in paddy procurement

NEW DELHI

Punjab CM demands PM’s intervention to begin immediate procurement

The Punjab government and a number of farm unions from Punjab and Haryana have raised objections to the Centre’s decision to postpone procurement of paddy in both States until October 11, citing higher moisture content due to rainfall. The unions have called on farmers to protest the move outside the homes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislators from Saturday.

“The decision to postpone the paddy procurement at the eleventh hour would further lead to resentment amongst the farmers who were already on agitation against the farm laws,” Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi warned, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to revoke the order. He said that he had personally reviewed the existing arrangements, adding that “these instructions would unnecessarily create confusion and uncertainty in the minds of farmers”.

Procurement of paddy at minimum support prices (MSP) for the 2021-2022 kharif marketing season was originally scheduled to start on October 1 in Punjab, and from September 25 in Haryana.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha platform of protesting unions, the majority of which are based in Punjab and Haryana, plans to hold protests against the postponement from Saturday, by gheraoing legislators from the BJP and its ally the JJP, as well as District Commissioners’ offices. “The government’s excuse that it is being done due to delayed rains has no validity because the government itself has sanctioned short term varieties of paddy which are ready and which are waiting in the markets,” said a statement. “If there are issues about moisture, then it is the responsibility of the government to relax the norms, as has been done earlier.”

Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who heads a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana, noted that the government itself advises farmers to start sowing paddy from June 15, meaning that the crop is ready for harvesting by September 15. Paddy from the large swathes untouched by the late rainfall has already started arriving in the mandis, he added.

“From 10 o’clock [on Saturday], Haryana farmers should take their paddy to the homes of BJP-JJP MLAs and demand that their paddy be weighed right there,” said Rakesh Tikait, leader of another faction of the BKU.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged “a clear conspiracy to end paddy procurement at MSP” by the BJP-led government, which would “leave farmers at the mercy of open markets”. Making a video statement on Friday, he said that paddy had started to arrive in Haryana’s mandis from September 20 but “not even a single grain of the crop at MSP has been procured” in the State in the 11 days since. He accused the State government of “tormenting farmers” by deferring the date, resulting in 20 lakh quintals of paddy lying in the open in the State’s mandis. Instead, he demanded a relaxation in the moisture standards for procurement, as well as relief and compensation for rain-affected farmers.

The Food Ministry, however, reiterated its stance that the postponement was in farmers’ interests. “Procurement of paddy at high moisture content is fraught with risk of increase in damage percentage of rice grain. Also the grain will become vulnerable to shriveling, blackening, discolouration and prone to infestation. This may lead to rejection at procurement centres and would lead to distress sale of paddy and consequent loss to the farmers,” said a Ministry statement. “The better course would be to harvest the paddy crop offered after a period of 10 days i.e. after proper maturity then the problem of moisture in the paddy grain can be minimized,” it added.