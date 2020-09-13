Farm ordinances: Congress, AAP hit out at ‘Badal family’

CHANDIGARH

In a U-turn, NDA ally asks Centre to address reservations expressed by farmers

With the NDA government all set to table Bills replacing the agriculture-related ordinances in the monsoon session of Parliament, slated to begin on September 14, the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of its constituents, has appealed to the government not to do so until the reservations expressed by the farmers are addressed.

The SAD’s appeal has given the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party fresh ammunition to target the “Badal family”. SAD has been so far favouring the ordinances, saying they benefit farmers.

“Survival at stake”

State Congress president Sunil Jakhar said it was on account of the vested interests of the “Badal family” to safeguard their position at the Centre that they had been favouring the ordinances. “But now, the party workers and other leaders have realised, after facing farmers in the villages, that the party’s political survival is at stake. Hence they have confronted Sukhbir Singh Badal. The collective will of other party leaders has prevailed on Mr. Sukhbir Badal, forcing the party to take a U-turn. They were blinded by the need for power at the Centre and undermined the farmers’ interests. But now people and their party leaders have shown them the mirror and they had to change their stand,” Mr. Jakhar told The Hindu.

“Also, this clearly indicates that Mr. Sukhbir is losing his grip over the party. This is the beginning of his fall and very soon he will face stiff challenge to his authority.” Terming the U-turn as a cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged Mr. Badal to quit the Central government to prove his party’s sincerity in the matter.

In a meeting of SAD’s core committee, presided over by Mr. Badal on Saturday, the party said it was felt that it has a responsibility to get the reservations of the farmers addressed and that it was committed to take up all issues raised by the farmers with the Union government.

Considered view

The committee had pointed out that the SAD leadership led by its president had met the farmer organisations and representatives etc,. during the last few days. Also, it held discussions with farm experts to take their views besides taking the opinion of the grassroots party workers as well as the senior party leadership, said the statement. “A considered view has emerged that the Union government should not rush through with passing the three ordinances till the apprehensions conveyed to the SAD are not addressed.”

Hitting out at the Akali Dal, AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said this session of Parliament would test all the MPs of Punjab whether they stand with or against the peasants of the State.

“On the day of the introduction of the agriculture ordinance, the eyes of the people of Punjab will be on Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal,” he said.

Mr. Mann said Akali Dal’s latest stand had highlighted the fact that the “Badal family”, which has so far been directly advocating for the ordinances, has been badly disturbed by the ground realities.