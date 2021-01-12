Farm leaders ‘disappointed’ with SC directions

NEW DELHI

They express outrage at the composition of the committee being set up

Farm unions are meeting at the Singhu border to discuss the developments in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, and their next steps. Before the Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting, which was scheduled to begin late in the afternoon, a few leaders expressed their disappointment with the court’s directions, and outrage at the composition of the committee being set up.

“See how the Supreme Court is playing with the emotions of farmers...All the members of the committee whose names we have heard have already declared themselves in favour of the three laws, so what is the point of this fraud exercise?” said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal.

“I know Bhupinder Singh Mann, he is from Punjab, and he has already met the Agriculture Minister and expressed support for the laws. Anil Ghanwat is from the Shetkari Sangathan, both do not speak for farmers interests. [Agricultural economist] Ashok Gulati is known to be a government man,” he stated. The fourth member Pramod Joshi is a former South Asia director of the International Food Policy Research Institute, and had also written about need for these farm reforms.

He said the lawyer team representing farmers had not appeared before the court on Tuesday, as they had already taken the decision on Monday night not to participate in the proceedings of any committee set up by the court. “We will not appear in front of this committee. Our agitation will continue and our demands remain the same,” he added.

In Rohtak, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav held an impromptu press conference. “The SC has said it will suspend the implementation of the three laws for a certain time. That is not our demand. Our demand is for the laws to be completely repealed. So our protest will continue,” he said. “If the Supreme Court wants to set up a committee for its own purposes, it is free to do so. Whoever it wants to hear from in this committee, let it do so. But the farm unions are very clear that we will not take part,” he added.

On the U.P. border in Ghazipur, Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was more measured in his response. “We thank the Honourable Supreme Court for the positive attitude that it has shown towards the farmers,” he said. “The demand of the farmers is to repeal the three laws and make the minimum support price into a new law. The movement will continue till this demand is met. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will announce its future strategy after examining the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court,” he added.