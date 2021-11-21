National

Farm laws repeal | People not ready to believe PM's words: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said people who have "suffered false rhetoric" in the past are not ready to believe the words of the Prime Minister on repealing the farm laws.

He said this as farmer unions decided to continue their year-long agitation at Delhi's borders even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to withdraw the three farm laws.

"People who have suffered false rhetoric are not ready to believe the words of the PM. Farmers' Satyagraha continues," Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#FarmersProtest continues".

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi's borders for the past year seeking the withdrawal of the three laws.

The farmer unions have said that they will continue their agitation till the three central laws are repealed by Parliament and legislation on a legal guarantee of MSP is brought in.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 11:17:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/farm-laws-repeal-people-not-ready-to-believe-pms-words-rahul-gandhi/article37613624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY