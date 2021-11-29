Parliament proceedings | Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote in less than five minutes

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, New Delhi on November 29, 2021. Videograb: SansadTV-RS

New Delhi:

29 November 2021 14:58 IST

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who introduced the Bill said discussion was not required as Opposition had also been demanding the repeal of the law.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha on Monday amid persistent demand by the Opposition members who wanted a discussion.

The Bill was cleared in less than five minutes as the Rajya Sabha convened after lunch break at 2 p.m. on Monday. It was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

“The Bill is an example of the magnanimity shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he announced the decision to repeal the law on the occasion of Gurpurab. The Bill reflects that there is no difference in the Prime Minister's words and deeds. The Opposition, including the Congress party, has been demanding the repeal of the law ….so there is no need for discussion,” Mr. Tomar said while responding to Congress’ Malikarjun Kharge who sought a discussion on the issue.

Mr. Kharge said in his opening remarks that the Government had decided to repeal the legislation after one year and three months and when 700 farmers had died during the agitation. “They decided to repeal the legislation after the impact of farmers agitation was felt during the recently concluded bypolls,” Mr. Kharge said.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh moved the Bill and it was passed by a voice vote amid protest by the Opposition members. The House was adjourned for 30 minutes.