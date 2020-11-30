Farm laws meant to steal from farmers and help 2-3 friends of PM, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress launches day-long online campaign.

The new Central farm laws were meant to ‘steal’ from farmers and help ‘two-three friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday.

Releasing a minute-long video as part of the Congress’s day-long social media campaign – Speak Up for Farmers – in solidarity with the protesting farmers, he appealed to his party colleagues to provide farmers with any kind of assistance they may need, including food.

Patriotism meant protecting the strength of the country and farmers were the strength of India and their voices of protests would resonate across the country, he noted.

“Narendra Modi ji says these three laws are beneficial to the farmers. If they are in the interest of the farmers, then, why are they so angry? Why are the farmers not happy? These laws are for Narendra Modi's two-three friends and are aimed at stealing from the farmers. That is why we all have to together stand with the strength of India - the farmer,” he said.

“The farmer of the country has come to Delhi in the cold, leaving his home and fields, to voice his protest against the black agriculture laws. In this battle of truth and untruth, with whom do you stand - the 'Annadata' (food-giving) farmer or the PM's capitalist friends,” he stated in another tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign and tweeted, “In the name of farm laws, all billionaire friends are benefitting. How can farm laws be framed without even talking to farmers? How can the interests of farmers be ignored? The government will have to listen to the farmers. Let us together raise our voice in support of farmers”.

‘Let PM talk to them’

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala urged that Mr. Modi himself talk to the representatives of all farmer unions, announce the suspension of the three laws and take back all 12,000 FIRs filed against farmers without any pre-conditions.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked if the BJP is convinced of the laws passed by them, “they [the BJP] should have the courage to meet the farmers and convince them.”.

Accusing the BJP of ‘unleashing repression on farmers – Annadata’, former Union Commerce Minister Anand Sharma said, “History will not forgive this government for muzzling Parliament during the Corona pandemic to pass anti-farmer laws”.

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said, “The sight of farmers being bombarded with water cannons on a cold November night must put the country to shame .The nation’s sensitivities are entirely with the farmers and in the best traditions of democracy the Central government should accommodate the farmers’ concerns in the law ostensibly enacted for their welfare”.

Several other senior leaders, including P L Punia, Tariq Anwar, Shashi Tharoor, Salman Khurshid, Mohan Prakash and Sunil Jakhar, also joined the campaign, urging the government to redress the farmers’ grievances.