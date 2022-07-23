India

In farewell speech, President Kovind asks parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the farewell function organised by parliamentarians in the Central Hall of Parliament on July 23, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
PTI New Delhi July 23, 2022 18:36 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 19:18 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23 asked political parties to rise above partisan politics in national interest and decide what is necessary for the welfare of people.

In his farewell address to parliamentarians at Parliament's Central Hall Mr. Kovind emphasised the value of peace and harmony, saying people have a right to oppose and create pressure to pursue their goals, but their methods must be Gandhian.

His comments assume significance at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been frequently disrupted due to the Opposition's protests over a number of issues.

Mr. Kovind said he always considered himself as a part of the larger family, which included the Members of Parliament.

They may have differences at times like any family has, but they should work together for the larger interests of the country, he said.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined the ceremony to bid farewell to the outgoing President whose term ends on Sunday.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She will be the first tribal person to occupy the country's highest constitutional post.

Mr. Kovind congratulated Ms. Murmu and said the country will benefit from her guidance.

He said he will always be grateful to the citizens of country for giving him the opportunity to serve as President.

