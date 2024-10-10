The Tatas: One of the biggest business families in India

Ratan Tata who ran the Tata Group for more than 20 years as chairman leaves behind a legacy marked by leadership and social commitment. RNT as he was called in the Tata Group, was chosen as J.R.D Tata’s successor in 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Ratan Tata death reactions live updates: Condolences pour in for national icon

In the initial years, Mr. Tata had to face steep resistance from several satraps who had operational control over large companies. Mr. Tata eased them out by the mid-1990s. He is credited for making Tata an international company and enhancing the stature of the group.

Jamsetji Tata was the founder of the Tata Group who pioneered in sectors like textiles and steel. Jamsetji was married to Heerabai Daboo and had three children- Sir Dorabji Tata, Dhunbai Tata, and Sir Ratan Tata (senior). Sir Ratan Tata married Navjbai Sett and later adopted Naval H Tata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naval Tata married Sonoo Commissariat and had two sons - Ratan N Tata and Jimmy N Tata. Subsequently, he married Simone Tata, with whom he had a son named Noel Tata.

Ratan and Jimmy were not married. Noel married Aloo Mistry, the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, who held the position of Chairman of the Tata Group. Noel and Aloo are the parents of three children: Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata.

Here is a look at the family tree of India’s most noted business family:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.