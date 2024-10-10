GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Tatas: One of the biggest business families in India

Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) evening. He was 86.

Updated - October 10, 2024 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jamsetji Tata, J.R.D Tata and Ratan Tata. File photo

Jamsetji Tata, J.R.D Tata and Ratan Tata. File photo

Ratan Tata who ran the Tata Group for more than 20 years as chairman leaves behind a legacy marked by leadership and social commitment. RNT as he was called in the Tata Group, was chosen as J.R.D Tata’s successor in 1990.

Also read | Ratan Tata death reactions live updates: Condolences pour in for national icon

In the initial years, Mr. Tata had to face steep resistance from several satraps who had operational control over large companies. Mr. Tata eased them out by the mid-1990s. He is credited for making Tata an international company and enhancing the stature of the group.

Ratan Tata (1937-2024): In-depth coverage

Jamsetji Tata was the founder of the Tata Group who pioneered in sectors like textiles and steel. Jamsetji was married to Heerabai Daboo and had three children- Sir Dorabji Tata, Dhunbai Tata, and Sir Ratan Tata (senior). Sir Ratan Tata married Navjbai Sett and later adopted Naval H Tata.

Naval Tata married Sonoo Commissariat and had two sons - Ratan N Tata and Jimmy N Tata. Subsequently, he married Simone Tata, with whom he had a son named Noel Tata.

Noel Tata: Meet Ratan Tata’s half-brother

Ratan and Jimmy were not married. Noel married Aloo Mistry, the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, who held the position of Chairman of the Tata Group. Noel and Aloo are the parents of three children: Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata.

Here is a look at the family tree of India’s most noted business family:

Published - October 10, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Related Topics

death / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.