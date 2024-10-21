ADVERTISEMENT

Family planning success should not reduce Parliamentary seats of Southern States: Jairam Ramesh

Published - October 21, 2024 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the States should not be ‘penalised’ by reducing political representation for their success in family planning and suitable formulae should be worked out

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Monday (October 21, 2024) asked whether the long-delayed Census would be used for allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and said the success of South Indian States in family planning should not end up reducing their political representation in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the States should not be “penalised” for their success in family planning and suitable formulae should be worked out. He said the States pioneered family planning. The first to reach replacement levels of fertility was Kerala in 1988, followed by Tamil Nadu in 1993, Andhra Pradesh in 2001 and Karnataka in 2005, he said.

Are southern States being punished for their success? | The Hindu Parley podcast

“However, concerns have been voiced that these successes could end up reducing the political representation of these States in Parliament,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“That is why, in 2001, the Vajpayee government amended the Constitution (Article 82) to make the readjustments in the Lok Sabha dependent on the publication of the first Census taken after the year 2026,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Normally, the first Census after 2026 would have meant the Census of 2031, he said. But the entire decennial Census schedule has been disrupted and even the Census scheduled for 2021 has not been conducted, he said. “We now keep hearing that the long-delayed Census will start soon. Will this be used for allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha? There can be no doubt that success should not be penalised,” Mr. Ramesh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US