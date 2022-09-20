Family of stranded youth in Myanmar plead for his safe return

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the External Affairs Ministry was taking measures to mitigate the plight of the youth. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Residents of Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal district have submitted a petition to the district administration appealing for the Central Government’s intervention for the safe return of a youth who was reportedly being subjected to ill-treatment in Myanmar where he was taken “forcibly” from Thailand recently.

According to Karaikal sources, the youth Deepamani, 28, who was working in Dubai for the last six months, had been taken to Thailand by a private recruitment agency with the promise of being placed in a data-entry job. However, on landing in Thailand, he was taken by road to Myanmar and forced to work for 15 hours at gunpoint. The family members allegedly complained that the youth was being forced to indulge in hacking software.

The youth had reportedly spoken about his predicament to a family member and had pleaded for intervention by the Indian Government for his rescue from Myanmar along with more than 30 others from Tamil Nadu who were also facing the same plight.

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told The Hindu that the External Affairs Ministry was taking measures to mitigate the plight of the youth who, she said, had been put to suffering by unscrupulous recruitment agencies.