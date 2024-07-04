GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family of Agniveer killed in landmine blast will get compensation of ₹1.65 crore: Army

Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar has already been paid ₹98.39 lakh, the Army said.

Updated - July 04, 2024 12:57 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri,Sandeep Phukan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X purportedly of the father of a deceased Agniveer who stated that Rajnath Singh had claimed that ₹1 crore compensation had been given to the next of kin of martyred Agniveers but no such assistance was received by his family. Photo: X/@INCIndia via PTI

The Army late on Wednesday clarified that the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who was killed in a landmine blast in January, would receive a compensation of approximately ₹1.65 crore. The Army emphasised that the “emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously” to the next of kin of the departed soldiers, including Agniveers.

The Army’s clarification was prompted by a social media post of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he demanded an apology from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for misleading Parliament.

Rahul and Rajnath spar in Parliament over compensation for Agniveers

“Certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full military honours,” the Army said in a post on X.

The 23-year-old was killed on January 18 in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakh, the Army said.

Ex gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately ₹67 lakh, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer scheme, will be paid on final account settlement shortly, post due police verification, it said. “The total amount will be ₹1.65 crore approximately.”

Giving a break-up of the ₹1.65-crore compensation, defence officials said this includes ₹48 lakh as insurance from the government, ₹50 lakh as insurance from financial institutions under a memorandum of understanding, and an additional sum of ₹39,000, all of which have been paid to the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh.

In addition, an ex gratia of ₹44 lakh, ₹8 lakh from the Army welfare fund, ₹13 lakh approximately as balance of pay till completion of his tenure, and Seva Nidhi fund of ₹2.3 lakh — together amounting to ₹67.3 lakh — will be paid after due process, officials stated. 

Rahul Gandhi urges President Murmu to ensure same benefits for Agniveers as regular soldiers

Agniveers are not entitled to pension and emoluments on completion of four years of service but a lump-sum package.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi put out a video clip of the soldier’s father claiming that the family had not received any compensation.

On Monday, Mr. Gandhi, during his speech in the Lok Sabha, had claimed that Agniveers were not entitled to any compensation after their death.

Intervening, Defence Minister Mr. Singh had asserted that Agniveers get a compensation of ₹1 crore from the Centre.

“Rajnath Singhji, in front of Lord Shiva’s photo, lied to the entire country, the Army and the Agniveers about the issue of compensation,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X, as he shared a video of the slain soldier’s father. 

“Rajnath Singh has given a statement. We have neither received any facility nor the compensation,” the father of the soldier is heard saying in the video released by Mr. Gandhi.

However, several serving officials and veterans noted that the insurance amount of ₹50 lakh is paid by the State Bank of India, which is given as a personal accident cover to its government employee account holders. The insurance amount of ₹48 lakh is not given by the government, they said, as there is no insurance by the government. They are given under group insurance schemes like the Army Group Insurance Fund which are registered societies and not government entities, they said.

