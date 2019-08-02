Family not for shifting Unnao rape victim to Delhi, counsel tells SC

Counsel for the family of the Unnao rape survivor informed the Supreme Court on Friday that her family was reluctant to airlift her from the Lucknow hospital, where she lies unconscious on ventilator support, to Delhi.

“Our primary concern is the health of the victim,” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta, agreed when advocate D. Ram Krishna Reddy sought the intervention of the court to make an urgent mention whenever it became imperative to shift the girl to Delhi for advanced medical treatment.

The court listed the case for Monday to get a further update on her medical condition.

Amicus curiae and senior advocate V. Giri, who was asked by the court to look into the condition of the victim’s lawyer in the hospital, said he had talked to the injured man’s brother. Mr. Giri said the lawyer’s family did not seem to be very clued in about the exact medical status of the injured man but only that he was not on ventilator support.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre was willing to extend any help required to the victim and her lawyer.

Media restrained

Mr. Giri complained that past interviews revealing the identity of the victim were aired by some channels. To this, the court restrained the media — both print and electronic — from disclosing the identity of the victim directly or indirectly.

The “accident,” which occurred on July 28, left the 19-year-old victim and her lawyer critical and killed two of her aunts. A speeding truck rammed into their car near Rae Bareli.

Uncannily, days before this accident, the girl had reached out to the CJI in a letter. But her cry for help had largely remained unnoticed in the court’s registry for almost a fortnight.

Her letter, dated July 12, had spelt out the threats to her life and her family from the accused, which included Kuldeep Singh Sengar, four-time BJP MLA from U.P.’s Bangermau. The letter landed at the registry on July 17 but did not reach the CJI’s table till July 30 – well after the accident on Sunday.

The victim is at King George’s Medical College and Hospital in Lucknow. The CBI is investigating suspicions of foul play.

The court has ordered the CBI to complete its probe into the ‘accident’ case in the next seven days. As an exception, it said, the CBI could take another week but under no circumstances should the probe extend beyond a fortnight.

The court was informed that the State government had paid ₹25 lakh to the victim as interim compensation. Further, the family has been provided Central Reserve Police Force protection as per the Supreme Court order.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the transfer of the victim’s uncle from the Rae Bareli jail to the Tihar jail in Delhi for security reasons. He is a witness in the Unnao cases.