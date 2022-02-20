Family members of Indian Embassy officials asked to return from Ukraine

Govt. order comes as tension continued to rise over reports of frequent ceasefire violations

Family members of Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv have been asked to return to India, informed sources told The Hindu on Sunday. The order from the government came as tension continued to rise over reports of frequent ceasefire violations by both Ukrainian and Russia-backed rebel forces in the eastern part of the country that prompted the Indian authorities to repeat a call to non-essential Indian residents to leave the country.

The call was supported by social media posts from some of the biggest education consultants active in Ukraine who asked students to catch a flight back to India at the earliest for some time. “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Commercial flights, and charter flights may be available for travel for orderly and timely departure,” said the Indian Embassy in Kyiv in a public announcement.

Students’ complaint

Students however have complained that they were unable to avail commercial flights as prices of tickets have gone up dramatically. A student based in Sunny State University, Panmana Anandhu, said students were left with the only option of chartered flights. The situation on the ground has escalated dramatically with Ukraine carrying out civil defence drills as large number of people from Luhansk and Donetsk regions have begun to leave because of continued bombardments. Those who are staying back are being armed by the Ukrainian government.

Mr. Anandhu said there were around 18,000 Indians in Ukraine who need to be evacuated. Flying out of Ukraine is also becoming harder as Lufthansa, one of the major international airlines, stopped flying to the country this weekend in view of military tension with Russia.