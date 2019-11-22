Families hit by Sardar Sarovar Dam project to get solatium for crop loss

Families affected by the Sardar Sarovar Dam called off their sit-in here on Thursday night, after a string of assurances by Surendra Singh Baghel, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Narmada Valley Development Minister, and senior bureaucrats.

Damaged crops will be compensated for, relief camps will be set up in Alirajpur district and bridges and roads will be built to reach swathes cut off from the mainland, the government has said. Narmada Bachao Andolan’s (NBA) leader Medha Patker and members held discussions with bureaucrats from the Revenue, the Agriculture and the Law Departments and the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) from November 16 to 20.

NVDA Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said that a resurvey using satellite imaging had begun. A plan for the construction of roads and bridges would be chalked out. “For the sake of transparency, the proposal would be sent to gram samitis as well,” he said. “By November end, all the eligible families will be given compensation.”

As for the compensation for loss of cotton, chili and banana crops, Principal Revenue Secretary Manish Rastogi said the damage due to the dam would be construed as an environmental disaster and compensation would be given.

Additional Chief Secretary Gopal Reddy gave an assurance that a committee would be constituted under the Member Engineer for the NBA’s demand for a resurvey of the submergence area.

The rehabilitated families flagged allotment of arid land in Gujarat, and demanded they be given plots in Madhya Pradesh instead. The officials said the State government would extend to them legal and administrative assistance and a nodal officer would be appointed for the same.

“According to the Tribunal, if more than two hectares of land is submerged, owners should be compensated proportionately,” said NBA members. The government noted a petition filed by the members in the Supreme Court and said they would follow its orders in this regard.

Stating that the lives of fishermen were in peril, the NBA said, “They cultivated muskmelon on the banks, which are now submerged. And they haven’t received any relief yet.”

The officials said they would go through the details of a case relating to this pending before the GRA, and resolve it on a “priority basis”.

Illustrating the food crisis confronting the families and cattle, Ms. Patkar said in villages like Piplud and Chota Badta the number of cattle had reduced by half, as they either died of starvation or were sold off. She requested officials that food supply be resumed in relief camps and fodder sheds and temporary gaushalas be set up. Officials said that a decision on the subject would be taken at a higher level.

The NBA has decided to set up a fund for meeting the food needs of desperate oustees in relief camps.