False, unverified videos posted by Kashyap may have triggered riots but for timely action by authorities, T.N. tells SC

April 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tamil Nadu has revealed in the Supreme Court how “false and unverified” videos about attacks on migrant labourers from Bihar, allegedly posted online by YouTuber Manish Kashyap, may have triggered violence and riots but for the timely action of the police and State authorities.

“Through false and unverified videos posted across social media platforms, the accused (Mr. Kashyap) attempted to instigate violence between migrant labourers from Bihar and the people of Tamil Nadu and to create enmity among different groups on the grounds of language and create a volatile law and order situation in the State,” Tamil Nadu said in an affidavit.

Mr. Kashyap has been booked under the National Security Act. He is also an accused in six other cases registered across Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affidavit, filed through advocate Joseph S. Aristotle, said prompt steps were taken by the Tamil Nadu Police and State authorities along with their Bihar counterparts to reach out to, and calm the rising anxieties of, migrant workers in the face of misinformation and rumours circulated online.

“If not for these efforts, the misinformation and rumours would have definitely triggered violence and riots in the State of Tamil Nadu,” it noted.

The State said violence, had it erupted, would have not only damaged life and property but also “threatened national integrity beyond repair”.

“Considering that around 10 lakh migrant labourers from all over the country are employed across the State, substantial damage would have been caused to the economy of the country,” Tamil Nadu said.

The State objected to Mr. Kashyap’s plea in the Supreme Court to club multiple FIRs filed against him in Tamil Nadu and transfer them to his native Bihar. It said his request was “ prima facie not maintainable”.

Tamil Nadu said the FIRs were not registered for the same offence. The State said the YouTuber had posted unverified videos inciting hatred. The content of these videos was different. The videos were uploaded on different dates.

“Freedom of speech and expression is not absolute, but should be exercised with caution and responsibility. By disturbing public order and national integrity, the accused cannot seek shelter under the umbrella of constitutional rights,” Tamil Nadu argued.