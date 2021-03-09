“False assertions in a one-sided discussion”: India condemns U.K. lawmakers’ debate on farmers’ protests

The Indian High Commission made its displeasure known despite the British government earlier reiterating that the three New Delhi laws on agricultural reform were a “domestic matter”.

The High Commission of India in London has condemned a debate among some British lawmakers on an e-petition over the right of peaceful protests and freedom of the press in India amid the ongoing farmers’ stir against three New Delhi laws on agricultural reform.

The Commission damned the debate, held on Monday evening inside the British parliamentary premises, as “false assertions” in a “distinctly one-sided discussion”.

“We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions — without substantiation or facts — were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions,” the commission said in a statement after the Monday evening debate on an e-petition.

The debate was held in response to an e-petition which had crossed the 100,000-signature threshold, required for it to be approved by the House of Commons Petitions Committee.

The Indian High Commission made its displeasure known despite the British government earlier reiterating that the three New Delhi laws on agricultural reform were a “domestic matter”.

The British government also underlined India’s importance, saying “India and the U.K. together work as a force for good in the U.N. Security Council and bilateral cooperation between the two countries helps fix many global problems”.

In its statement, the Indian mission also pointed out that foreign media, including British media, had been present and witnessed the events surrounding the farmers’ protests in India first-hand and therefore any “question of lack of freedom of the media in India does not arise”.

It lamented that a false narrative over farmers’ protest was sought to be developed even though “the High Commission of India has been, over a period of time, taking care to inform all concerned about the issues raised in the petition.” The High Commission said it was compelled to react to the lawmakers’ debate due to the apprehensions cast on India.

“The High Commission of India would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of Honourable Parliamentarians in a limited quorum,” the statement said.

“However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight,” it added.

The statement followed a group of around dozen cross-party British MPs debating issues around the alleged “use of force” against protesters opposed to agricultural reforms in India and journalists being targeted while covering the protests.

As the British government minister deputed to respond to the debate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister Nigel Adams said the close U.K.-India relationship did not hinder the U.K. in any way from raising difficult issues with India, even as he reiterated the government line that agricultural reforms are a “domestic matter” for India.

“This is a time of great ambition for the U.K.’s relationship with India. Both governments are working to advance shared priorities across trade and investment, health, sustainability and climate change and defence and security,” said Mr. Adams.

“We are also working with India as a force for good in the U.N. Security Council and as one of the Prime Minister’s [Boris Johnson] guest countries at the G7 summit later this year in June. This cooperation will help us fix global problems and it will strengthen prosperity and well-being in India and the U.K.,” he said.

“However, whilst this is an exciting time for the U.K.-India partnership, it does not hinder us from raising difficult issues,” the minister said, adding that “candid discussions” on a range of issues will form part of Boris Johnson’s planned visit to India in the coming months.

While the Minister acknowledged the “alarm and uncertainty” the farmers’ protests and their coverage in India had caused among British communities with family ties in India, he expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue between the Indian government and farmers’ unions will have positive results.

Virendra Sharma, the Opposition Labour MP for Ealing Southall in west London with a large Punjabi diaspora, sought to counsel both the Indian government and agitating farmers to reach an agreement over the issue.

“Both sides need to step back and recognise the need to come to an agreement… I hope the (British) government will commit to helping that cause and offer British skills in negotiation and compromise to help both sides to bring this issue to a close,” he said.

The debate, held in a hybrid form with some MPs participating via videolink in a room at Portcullis House in London, related to the e-petition entitled “Urge the Indian Government to ensure the safety of protesters & press freedom”.

“We have only been able to hold the government to account today [Monday] thanks to the power of democracy. A petition started by Liberal Democrat Councillor, Gurch Singh, and signed by over 100,000 people, has forced the government to stop hiding on this important issue,” said Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP and spokesperson for foreign affairs.

From the ruling Conservative Party backbenches, Theresa Villiers noted that agricultural reform is an issue that has proved difficult across the world over the years and pointed out that the new agricultural laws in India had been postponed to allow for greater “consultation and discussion”.

“I understand that protesting farmers feel insecure about their future, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has repeatedly said that a core purpose of the reforms is to make farming more profitable, to raise the incomes of people who work in farming and to promote investment in agriculture to increase yields,” she said.

“I hear the concerns expressed about the response to the protests, but when thousands and thousands of people are involved in demonstrations and encampments lasting months and months, no policing response can altogether avoid controversial episodes,” she said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The government has denied allegations that it was trying to put an end to the MSP and the mandi system.