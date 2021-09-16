National

Fake vaccination certificates sold on app

Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and fake test results for 29 different countries, including India, are being sold on the Telegram app, a report by Check Point Research, a U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm, said on September 16.

According to the report, a fake vaccination certificate for India is available at a price of about $75 (₹5,520) each.

Oded Vanunu, head (products vulnerability research) at Check Point Software Technologies, said that there were people who did want to take the vaccine but still wanted the freedoms that come with being vaccinated, such as access to places.


