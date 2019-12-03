‘Fadnavis govt. put State under ₹6.71 lakh cr. debt’

The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government has left the State under a massive financial burden of ₹6.71 lakh crore, State Cabinet minister Nitin Raut said on Monday, but assured that the new Shiv Sena-led administration will fulfil all promises made to farmers.

Addressing the media here, he said, “Yesterday, we took a review of the economic condition of Maharashtra, and the State has a ₹4.71 lakh crore financial burden. Besides, there is an additional burden of ₹2 lakh crore. So if the State faces a ₹6.71 lakh crore financial burden, it is the Fadnavis government which has put the State under it.”

Asked about Mr. Fadnavis demanding that the government announce ₹2,5000 per hectare financial assistance to farmers without waiting for the Centre’s help, he said the State is not opposed to giving this relief amount to cultivators who suffered losses due to untimely rain.

“The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is determined to fulfil the promises made to farmers,” said Mr. Raut, who was sworn in as a Cabinet minister last week but is yet to be allocated a portfolio.

Asked about BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde’s sensational claim about Central funds, Mr. Raut said Mr. Fadnavis should clarify the matter. Mr. Hegde has claimed that Mr. Fadnavis was made chief minister for three days last month despite lacking majority only to “protect” ₹40,000 crore Central funds from being “misused.”

If such a thing has happened, Mr. Raut said, then Mr. Fadnavis should clarify why funds meant for farmers were returned to the Central government.

Mr. Fadnavis has rejected Mr. Hegde’s claim and asserted that neither did the Centre ask for any funds, nor did the Maharashtra government send back any amount to it.

Mr. Raut said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is committed to the development of Vidarbha and its people. Earlier, the minister visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, the site where B.R. Ambedkar and his followers embraced Buddhism in 1956.