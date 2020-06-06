Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Rajiv Bajaj’s remarks on GDP

Rajiv Bajaj

06 June 2020 22:57 IST

BJP leader says industrialist is no expert

Days after industrialist Rajiv Bajaj described the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as ‘draconian’ which flattened the GDP curve, the BJP on Saturday said his opinion could not be taken as that of an expert.

“Bajaj family is an expert in auto sector but not in medical sector or on dealing corona pandemic. That’s why his words on COVID cannot be taken as gospel truth like those on manufacturing autos, scooter or cars,” said Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister and present Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a press conference on social media platform, Mr. Fadnavis said anyone can have any opinion. “He gave his opinion, just like any other person. It is not an expert’s opinion. You can have one opinion, I can have different opinion and Rajiv Bajaj, too, has some opinion,” he said.

In an online interaction on Thursday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Bajaj had said, “The lockdown flattened the wrong curve — not the infection curve, but the GDP curve.”

Referring to Mr. Bajaj’s citing the example of Spain, which never went for lockdown, Mr Fadnavis said, “Now, there are many videos of Spain saying lockdown could have prevented human fatalities.”

When asked about Mr Bajaj terming the lockdown ‘draconian’, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I do not think the lockdown is draconian. Had there been an expert’s statement, then it would have been a different thing. But he is not an expert (on this).”

Earlier, criticising the State government for its failure to control the pandemic in Maharashtra, the BJP leader alleged it was not only facing a ‘policy paralysis,’ but also ‘action paralysis.’

“The State government must review as to whether its announcements are being followed or not. It may claim to have reserved 80% beds in private hospitals, but it is a reality that patients are being denied admission in hospitals,” he said.

The BJP leader also slammed the party’s former ally, Shiv Sena, saying the latter’s criticism of the BJP is neither principled nor has any meaning. The Sena too has said the lockdown was called in haste.

“The Shiv sena even when it was in power with us acted as an opposition; they always criticised us. They have no fixed position. It changes everyday. One day they criticise Modi, other day praise him. One day Governor is targeted, other day his feet are touched,” Mr Fadnavis said.

Taking on the State government, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra was the first to call for a lockdown even before the rest of country. Have you forgotten that? How can you say lockdown was called in a haste? Who was it? Maharashtra or the country? I think criticism for the sake of it and just to show one’s presence has no meaning, neither principle nor value,” he said.