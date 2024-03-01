ADVERTISEMENT

Fadnavis declines Sharad Pawar’s invitation due to ‘lack of time’

March 01, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Mumbai

On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, for an event in Baramati

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI, The Hindu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declined former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s invitation to dine at his residence in Pune’s Baramati citing ‘unavailability of time’.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pawar invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Mr. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, for dinner on Saturday when the leaders would be in Baramati, the Pawar stronghold, to attend a job fair, ‘Namo Maharojgar Melava’, on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan College.

The Rajya Sabha MP, in the letter addressed to Mr. Shinde, said as president of Vidya Pratishthan, he would be glad to welcome the CM on the premises of the educational institute and urged the CM along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to accept his invitation for a meal at his residence ‘Govindbaug’, after the event.

Replying to Mr. Sharad Pawar, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The whole day is going to be very busy as two important programmes are being organised one after the other. Therefore, I won’t be able to accept your urgent invitation this time. Thank you once again.”

