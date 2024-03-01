GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fadnavis declines Sharad Pawar’s invitation due to ‘lack of time’

On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, for an event in Baramati

March 01, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. File

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI, The Hindu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday declined former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s invitation to dine at his residence in Pune’s Baramati citing ‘unavailability of time’.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pawar invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Mr. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, for dinner on Saturday when the leaders would be in Baramati, the Pawar stronghold, to attend a job fair, ‘Namo Maharojgar Melava’, on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan College.

The Rajya Sabha MP, in the letter addressed to Mr. Shinde, said as president of Vidya Pratishthan, he would be glad to welcome the CM on the premises of the educational institute and urged the CM along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to accept his invitation for a meal at his residence ‘Govindbaug’, after the event.

Replying to Mr. Sharad Pawar, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The whole day is going to be very busy as two important programmes are being organised one after the other. Therefore, I won’t be able to accept your urgent invitation this time. Thank you once again.”

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.