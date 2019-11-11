National

Fadnavis condoles death of former CEC T.N. Seshan

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner (CEC) T.N. Seshan, describing him as a great administrator.

The introduction of electors’ photo identity cards was one of the measures taken by T.N. Seshan for cleaning up the electoral system. File photo.

T.N. Seshan (1932-2019) | The man who cleaned up the Indian electoral system

 

Seshan, 86, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

“Sad to know about the demise of Former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N.Seshanji. Known for electoral reforms, as a CEC he set a precedent for his successors. India will always remember him as a great administrator,” Fadnavis tweeted.

