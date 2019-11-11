Fadnavis condoles death of former CEC T.N. Seshan

Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condoled the demise of former chief election commissioner (CEC) T.N. Seshan, describing him as a great administrator.
Seshan, 86, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest.
“Sad to know about the demise of Former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N.Seshanji. Known for electoral reforms, as a CEC he set a precedent for his successors. India will always remember him as a great administrator,” Fadnavis tweeted.
