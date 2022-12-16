Faculty training in Indian Knowledge Systems required under new draft guidelines

December 16, 2022 05:04 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

College and university teachers may soon have to undergo compulsory induction and refresher training programmes in the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), which will include learning about chemistry through ayurveda, mathematics in the Vedas, and the history of the Indian economy in the Mahabharata and the Arthashastra.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines on IKS training for faculty under the Malviya Mission for teacher training, which is linked to the Career Advancement Scheme for university and college teachers. The UGC has invited comments from stakeholders by December 28.

The IKS-related sessions will be allocated a minimum of 10% of the total duration of the training programme, or nearly 20 hours.

According to the model syllabi prescribed by the UGC, the induction programme for those teaching chemistry and metallurgy will include “contributions of ancient and medieval Indians as gleaned from archaeological artifacts, temple icons, and other such tangible objects like the Delhi Iron Pillar”, chemistry in ayurvedic texts as well as in ayurveda practice, and the use of metals since Vedic times.

Mathematics teachers will have to learn about mathematical references in the Vedas, Pāṇini’s Aṣṭādhyāyī, Piṅgala’s Chandaḥśāstra, Aryabhatta’s astronomical treatise called Aryabhatiya and Jain geometry.

Economics teachers will have to learn about the history of Indian economy and thoughts from the Dharmashastras, Mahabharata, and Arthashastra.

The induction programmes will also include visits to temples, gurukuls, ayurvedic healing centres, and historical sites, among others. Immersive sessions will also be conducted on yoga, meditation, ayurveda and classical music to provide teachers “grounding in experiential aspects” of IKS.

These programmes will be disseminated to allow a “seamless integration of Indian traditional knowledge with modern subjects” and to meet two of the five resolutions spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech this year on “erasing traces of servitude” and to “be proud of India’s heritage and legacy”, according to the draft guidelines.

The training programmes will also entail encouraging teachers to develop courses in a range of subjects such as humanities, engineering, medicine, agriculture, which have IKS content.

