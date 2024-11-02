Faculty of ICSSR institutes appeal to Education Minister to expedite implementation of ‘delayed’ 7th CPC pay scales

Faculty and staff members from across 24 Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) institutions have written to Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressing concern over the delay in implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission revised pay scales, eight years after the announcement by the Centre.

ICSSR is a national body overseeing social sciences research and falls under the Ministry of Education.

The letter, written on August 16 and endorsed by 349 faculty members and staff, stated that while centrally funded academic institutions had retrospectively implemented the 7th CPC shortly after the Ministry of Education issued an order in January 2016, the ICSSR was still awaiting permission to have the 7th CPC implemented in its 24 research institutions and 6 regional centres across India.

A senior faculty member from the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development, Chandigarh, told The Hindu that when the 6th Pay Commission was announced in 2006, it was applied to the ICSSR institutes after a gap of three or four years and arrears were paid to the employees.

“When 6th Pay Commission was duly applied, why are we being deprived of the 7th Pay Commission benefits?,” the faculty member asked.

Since 2021, over hundred ICSSR faculty and staff have submitted three joint memorandums to the Ministry of Education. “No communication from the ICSSR or the Ministry in this regard has been received, also we have not been given any reason for this inordinate delay,” said another faculty member from the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development in New Delhi.

A top official at the ICSSR, seeking anonymity, confirmed to The Hindu that the joint memorandum had been received. “We can only say that their claim is in process,” the official said.

A prolonged delay in implementing the 7th CPC scales has negatively affected faculty recruitment and retention, the letter to the Education Ministry stated. Many high quality faculty members are departing for greener pastures. For example, in the ICSSR’s Centre for Development Studies (CDS) based in Thiruvananthapuram, the total sanctioned faculty posts are 23 but only 17 positions are filled. The CDS is a reputed research institution for economics, founded by economist K.N. Raj, a member of India’s first Five-Year Plan drafting team, who was also instrumental in setting up the Delhi School of Economics. The CDS is the alma mater of two former State Finance Ministers, Haseeb Drabu from Jammu and Kashmir and Thomas Isaac from Kerala.

Since 2019, three professors from the CDS have resigned and taken up positions in the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur; King’s College, London and O.P. Jindal Global University.

“The faculty exodus is ongoing. Of the current 17 faculty members, three have received offers from the Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal and Benares Hindu University. One more faculty member is actively searching for another job,” a senior faculty member of the CDS told The Hindu.

A faculty member from the Indian Institute of Education, Pune, said in the letter to the Ministry that the institute is facing issues like non-receipt of grants from the ICSSR since 2017. “On account of this, the State government also does not release matching share of grants. We are also not receiving research projects and PhD fellowships from the ICSSR over the last six years. Due to these issues, over 60% faculty have resigned for better prospects,” the faculty member has stated.

A Professor at CDS said, seeking anonymity, said that while currently his salary according to the 6th CPC is ₹2.1 lakh per month, if the seventh CPC were to be implemented it would be close to ₹3 lakh a month. “We receive salaries considerably less than our counterparts in other academic institutions with similar profiles do now, despite the fact that the ICSSR institutions have played a vital role in social sciences research and policy formulation in India,” the letter stated.

Over the past five years, the ICSSR institutions have completed 1,452 research projects, produced 121 PhDs and published 1,271 working papers as well as 591 academic books. Currently, there are 1,829 ongoing research projects in these institutions.

“These publications are published under rigorous scrutiny and appear in research index and listing such as UGC CARE, Scopus Index among others. The contribution of research support and administration staff of the ICSSR institutions is important to deliver high quality, impactful work,” the letter stated.

