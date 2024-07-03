Fact-check unit needed to protect people from fake news: Centre in Bombay HC

Tiebreaker judge Justice A.S. Chandurkar of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday continued hearing the arguments by the Union government in the petitions filed by comedian Kunal Kamra and others challenging Rule 3(1)(b)(v) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The Rule empowers the government to establish a fact-check unit (FCU) to identify fake, false, and misleading information about its business on social media.

Defending the FCU, the Union government, through Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, said it will prevent people from false information. Mr. Mehta contended that the right to know and the right to not be misled are equally important as the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

Citing multiple examples of fake news and misinformation floating on social media, Mr. Mehta said, “Many State governments have FCU, such as Kerala and Uttarakhand. In fact, even private firms have FCU, including news organisations who partner with intermediaries to flag false information. If we [the Union government] do not fact-check, it will be a dereliction of duty.”

Mr. Mehta said that a fake news about the Election Commission had floated on social media saying the poll body would deduct ₹350 from the accounts of people who chose not to vote.

“It is a serious matter and can lead to serious consequences. What objection do the petitioners have here? The petitioners have contended that this will have a chilling effect as intermediaries will take things down out of fear. But there are several things that ought to have been taken down, but they have not been. We have written to YouTube but they have not taken it down citing their community guidelines. There is no chilling effect. And all these accounts are monetised accounts that work on the model of number of subscribers,” he said.

The Solicitor-General also mentioned how the U.S. suffered during the pandemic with misinformation and fake news being spread on social media.

“We (government) are not the final arbiter here. Just like individuals, the government can also intimate. The FCU is a methodical way of doing that. And being a statutory regime, it has consequences. We are not the arbiter. The first arbiter is the intermediary, the final arbiter is a court of competent jurisdiction. Right to be informed correctly is necessarily inherent in my right under Article 21. Because, if somebody’s freedom of speech incites violence or threatens public order, it directly infringes my right under Article 21,” he added.

The Centre will continue its arguments on July 24 and 25, while the the petitioners’ rejoinder is scheduled on July 29, 30, and 31.

In April, the petitioners concluded their arguments contending that the purpose of the FCU was to bring total state censorship on anything that the government does not want people to know, discuss, debate or question.