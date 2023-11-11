Facing outcry, BRO says ‘widening road to Amarnath to make pilgrims’ movement safer’

November 11, 2023 03:25 am | Updated November 10, 2023 09:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Facing an outcry from Jammu & Kashmir-based political parties, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday clarified that the ongoing road project to the Amarnath cave shrine was to widen the tracks for pedestrian traffic and keeping in view the environmental concerns.

“The work of widening of tracks leading to the holy cave has been undertaken in line with the directions of the Supreme Court of India. The Court in 2012 issued the directions for sufficient widening of tracks to facilitate pedestrian traffic and address congestion on the track, improvement of critical stretches of the existing track, provide safety railings and retaining walls along the vulnerable stretches etc. keeping in view the environmental concerns,” the BRO said, in a statement.

The BRO termed the reports of access to the cave shrine through vehicular road as “factually incorrect”. “The BRO has undertaken widening of the tracks meant for movement of yatris on foot, by palkis or dandies and on ponies,” the statement said.

The BRO said the ongoing project “make the movement of yatris on tracks safer”. “To continue with the work, which could not be completed before the last yatra, the BRO by engaging men and machinery, has widened many remaining portions of the tracks, which were narrow and vulnerable. This will make the movement of yatris visiting the Holy Shrine on foot or palkies or dandies and ponies more comfortable and convenient,” it said.

The clarification comes days after the BRO posted pictures of vehicles parked near the cave shrine and described it “a formidable task”. “Created history with the first set of vehicles reaching the holy cave,” a spokesman said.

It evoked sharp reactions from political parties, especially from National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. They claimed the roadways would pose a challenge to the ecologically sensitive zone in Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

The Baltal area in Sonamarg is the shortest route, at 14 km of trek, compared to 20 km trek on the Pahalgam axis in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, to reach the cave shrine. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced a road project to the Amarnath shrine in Pahalgam earlier this year. It was sanctioned after a formal requisition by J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha to the Centre. A 110 km-long Amarnath Marg, leading to the holy Amarnath cave, will come up at a cost of around ₹5,300 crore for the convenience of the pilgrims.

