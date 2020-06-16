Face-off unprecedented, says BJP

NEW DELHI

16 June 2020 20:00 IST

‘As a country its time to stand with our forces and government’, says party office-bearer.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India “will remain intact” and “are intact” under leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He was addressing a virtual rally for party workers in Kerala on Tuesday while making this reference to the India-China face off in East Ladakh which saw casualties for the first time in over four decades.

Also Read | Keeping the peace: On India-China border tension

“During the de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, a violent face off took place with the Chinese Army. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply, unfortunately we lost our three army men, I pay my humble tributes to them. We now have the political will to give a befitting reply,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Other leaders of the party described the face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh as unprecedented, as for the first time in 45 years casualties, were registered, but added that the “picture on the Chinese side” was yet to emerge.

News Analysis | Behind new incidents, a changed dynamic along India-China border

Party general secretary in charge of organisation B.L. Santhosh tweeted out his response to the incident. “The Indian forces have engaged in an unprecedented face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Leh region. Indian efforts at building infrastructure in a never before scale increased Chinese worries. Our forces are resolute in forcing Chinese troops to retreat. In the process yesterday, we have lost three brave deshbhakts [patriots]. Veer Sadgati to the departed souls. The picture on the Chinese side is yet to emerge. It is still more huge,” he said.

He added that “now the efforts are on to diffuse the situation holding onto our stand and continuing our road building efforts. As a country its time to stand with our forces and government. Rest everything can wait.”

Also Read | There has been no firing on the border since 1975.

Other party leaders like Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrashekhar too tweeted that it was time to stand with the armed forces in such a crisis.