FAA starts India audit

U.S. aviation watchdog will review DGCA practices

The United States’ aviation watchdog, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Monday started its five-day audit of India’s safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“This is a routine-check that is carried out every two to three years. This time it was delayed due to COVID-19,” a DGCA official said.

Under its International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, the FAA determines whether another country’s oversight of its airlines that operate to the U.S. or have a codeshare agreement with a U.S. airline comply with safety standards laid down by the global aviation watchdog International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The FAA will look into India’s ability to adhere to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices pertaining to airworthiness of aircraft, operation of aircraft and personnel licensing.

The last audit was conducted in 2018, following which the FAA retained India in Category 1, indicating that India met ICAO standards for safety oversight.