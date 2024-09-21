GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EY employee death: Rahul assures Anna's parents to fight for improving working conditions

Rahul Gandhi instructed the All India Professionals' Congress Chairman to create an awareness movement in Anna's memory for all working professionals in India

Published - September 21, 2024 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke with the parents of Anna Sebastian via a video call arranged by the Chairman of All India Professionals’ Congress, Praveen Chakravarty, who visited their home in Kochi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke with the parents of Anna Sebastian via a video call arranged by the Chairman of All India Professionals’ Congress, Praveen Chakravarty, who visited their home in Kochi. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke with the parents of Anna Sebastian Perayil, who died due to alleged extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young (EY), and assured them that he will fight for the cause of improving working conditions for the millions of professionals in India on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

Mr. Gandhi spoke with the parents of Anna Sebastian via a video call arranged by the Chairman of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), Praveen Chakravarty, who visited their home in Kochi.

Action will be taken based on facts revealed in investigation: Mansukh Mandaviya on death of EY employee

“He offered his sympathies at Anna’s sudden and tragic demise and lauded the family’s courage and selflessness to speak up at this extremely difficult moment about this issue in the larger interest of improving working conditions for the millions of professionals in India,” a statement issued by the AIPC said.

“Rahul Gandhi assured them that he will fight for this cause in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition,” it said.

EY employee's death: Ajit Pawar says rising cases of young people dying due to stress needs attention

Mr. Gandhi also instructed the AIPC Chairman to create an awareness movement in Anna's memory for all working professionals in India.

"Following Gandhi's instructions, AIPC will announce a helpline soon to collect information from corporate professionals about issues related to work stress and toxic work culture. Post which, AIPC will seek to come up with draft guidelines for better working conditions for professionals in the corporate sector," the statement said.

Shashi Tharoor speaks with father of EY employee, says ‘human rights don’t stop at workplace’

In a post on X last night, senior Congress leader and former AIPC Chairman Shashi Tharoor said he had a deeply emotional and heartrending conversation with Sibi Joseph, the father of Anna Sebastian, who passed away after a cardiac arrest following four months of deeply stressful seven-day weeks of 14 hours a day at Ernst & Young.

"He suggested, and I agreed, that I raise the issue of legislating, through Parliament, a fixed calendar for all workplaces, whether in the private sector or the public, that would not exceed eight hours a day, five days a week. Inhumanity at the workplace must be legislated out of existence with stringent punishment and fines for offenders. Human rights do not stop at the workplace!" Mr. Tharoor said.

"Will raise this matter at the first opportunity during the next session of Parliament," Mr. Tharoor said.

Perayil was a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) who died allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm.

EY on Wednesday issued a statement stating, "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024." Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them, but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload", it had said.

EY chairman expresses regret, says will not rest till harmonious workplace achieved

EY has said it will continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment is investigating an alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment", days after the tragic demise of Anna Sebastian Perayil, who worked with S. R. Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global.

Published - September 21, 2024 05:47 pm IST

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.