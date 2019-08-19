Extreme rhetoric by certain leaders not conducive to peace, Modi tells Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, had a 30-minute telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The PMO stated "the conversation covered bilateral and regional matters and was marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders."

Mr. Modi had recalled the meeting with Mr. Trump in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June.

Referring to their discussions in Osaka, Mr. Modi expressed hope that the Union Commerce Minister and US Trade Representative would meet at an early date to discuss a bilateral trade pact.

Referring to the regional situation, Mr. Modi stated "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders was not conducive to peace."

According to the statement from PMO, Mr. Modi highlighted the importance of creating a terror-free environment and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease, the statement said.

Recalling the 100 years of Independence of Afghanistan, Mr. Modi reiterated India’s longstanding and unwavering commitment to work for united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan.