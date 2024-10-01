ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme hypocrisy: BJP on Congress' criticism of Sonam Wangchuk's detention

Updated - October 01, 2024 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

‘Why does Rahul Gandhi maintain silence when cartoonists are lifted in Kolkata and a satirist is jailed in T.N.,’ Mr. Prasad asked

PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) described the Congress' condemnation of the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis as "hypocrisy in extreme".

ADVERTISEMENT

March by men and women from Ladakh stopped at Delhi border

Mr. Wangchuk and more than 100 people from Ladakh who had marched to Delhi demanding that the Union Territory be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution were detained at the Capital's border on Monday for violating prohibitory orders and taken to different police stations.

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the detention of Mr. Wangchuk and others with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi terming it "unacceptable" and saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to listen to Ladakh's voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | PIL in Delhi High Court against detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

Asked about the Congress' reaction, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar said, "I don't know the facts. I will have to check the facts."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"If Rahul Gandhi has a comment to make, why (does) he maintain a conspicuous silence when cartoonists are lifted in Kolkata and a satirist is jailed in Tamil Nadu," the Union Minister asked, adding that the Congress leader's reaction to Mr. Wangchuk's detention was "hypocrisy in extreme".

Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakhis detention unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi

A Jadavpur University professor and his neighbour were arrested in West Bengal in 2012 for posting on social media a cartoon showing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In 2017, a freelance cartoonist was arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly depicting the then Chief Minister K. Palaniswami in an obscene manner in a caricature.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US