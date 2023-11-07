Extra security check for Air India flights from Delhi, Punjab airports

November 07, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

Air India passengers boarding flights from Delhi and Punjab airports will undergo additional security frisking, according to the latest order issued after a video threat by designated Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

All Air India passengers at Delhi and Punjab airports will be put through a “secondary ladder point check”, under which the airline staff frisk travellers and their hand luggage after the security clearance from the CISF and just before boarding the aircraft, according to an order issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on Monday.

Entry of visitors to the terminal building of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the sale of visitor entry tickets will also be banned.

Additionally, a pre-existing security alert issued on October 13 for the festive season for all civil aviation installations has been extended till November 30. These include airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes.

Separatist leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released a video on Sunday warning Sikhs against flying aboard Air India as their life could be in danger and also sought to convey that flight operations on November 19 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport could also be impacted.

