External Affairs Ministry driver arrested for espionage: sources

Delhi Police's Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on November 18.
According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi.
The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan.
The source said the driver was honey-trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.
Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over national security.
