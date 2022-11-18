  1. EPaper
External Affairs Ministry driver arrested for espionage: sources

The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan

November 18, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan that houses the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. File.

Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan that houses the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Police's Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the Ministry of External Affairs on charges of espionage for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on November 18.

According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi.

The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan.

The source said the driver was honey-trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.

Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over national security.

