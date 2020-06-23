External Affairs Minister speaks of international law in meeting with Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers

Upholding of international norms is the only way to ensure a durable world order, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday. He was addressing the Ministerial meeting of the Russia-India-China grouping. The Indian Minister also reminded both his counterparts, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, of India’s contribution during the World War II, and Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis’ medical mission to support China as it faced a Japanese invasion.

“Leading voices of world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good is the only way to build a durable world order. This special meeting reiterates our belief in time-tested principles of international relations, but the challenge today is not of concepts and norms but equally of their practice,” said Dr. Jaishankar.

The virtual meeting is significant as it took place against the backdrop of the ongoing tense situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China near Ladakh. The meeting was hosted by Mr. Lavrov. Russia has been supportive of a “constructive dialogue” between India and China to resolve the situation at the LAC.

Recalling history

Mr. Jaishankar’s speech dwelt upon the post-WWII order, which came into existence after the defeat of Nazi Germany. He said the world order that came to replace the previous one of the late 1940s was inherently flawed and denied India its due recognition. “We helped keep key supply lines open for both your countries, one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan Hump. If Indian personnel were conferred the Order of the Red Star, the medical mission led by Dr. Kotnis was a legend in China,” Dr. Jaishankar said, elaborating on the Indian role during the war.

He focused on the normative aspect of international relations in the speech, which is being interpreted as India's subtle reminder to China in view of the situation in Ladakh. Both sides are currently in talks to de-escalate the situation that flared into a clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15 and left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Tuesday’s virtual interaction came six days after both the Indian and Chinese Foreign Ministers spoke over phone to reduce tensions at the LAC. India has accused China of attempting to acquire additional territories, disregarding India’s sovereignty. During the telephone conversation held on June 17, Mr. Jaishankar had conveyed India’s protest in the “strongest terms” on the fight at Galwan Valley.

India has in the past often referred to international law while defending territorial rights. It has reminded China repeatedly that construction activities in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gilgit Baltistan and Aksai Chin infringe upon India's national sovereignty as these areas are considered to be parts of India under forced occupation.