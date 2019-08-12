External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Wuhan

India and China on Monday voiced their differences over the recent developments in Kashmir, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar calling upon Beijing not to deviate from the gains of the Wuhan informal summit and Astana consensus and his counterpart Wang Yi urging New Delhi to make special efforts to build regional peace.

“When it comes to the regional tensions between India and Pakistan and possible ramifications, we follow these developments very closely. We hope that India would also play a constructive role for regional peace and stability.” Mr. Wang said.

His remarks follow his meeting in Beijing on Thursday with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who dashed to the Chinese capital after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.