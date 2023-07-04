External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extends wishes on America's Independence Day

July 04, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 4 wished people and the Government of the United States of America on their Independence Day. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the U.S. had opened new domains for taking forward Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Mr. Jaishankar also extended greetings to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Mr. Jaishankar stated, “Warm greetings to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the United States of America on their Independence Day. Prime Minister @narendramodi’s landmark visit has opened many new domains for taking our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership forward.”

The U.S. Independence Day is celebrated on July 4. The Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4 in 1776. People across the U.S. celebrate America's Independence Day with fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in June, PM Narendra Modi travelled to the U.S. for a four-day state visit. During his U.S. visit, Mr. Modi attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for a state dinner at the White House. He was also hosted at a state Luncheon by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also Read | PM Modi’s U. S. visit to bolster strategic collaboration: India Inc.

During his visit, Mr. Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building and compared the meeting with a "sweet dish" at his farewell address. He also addressed the U.S.-India Strategic partnership forum (USISPF) in Washington DC. He said that American companies in the last two years had invested around $16 billion in India.

Notably, the relations between India and the U.S. have developed into a “global strategic partnership” based on shared democratic values and an increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues. A regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided momentum to bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the bilateral cooperation between India and the U.S. is broad-based and multi-sectoral, covering trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high-technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, environment, agriculture and health.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.