External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Moscow

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 27, 2022 22:34 IST

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: AP

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on November 8, the Russian embassy announced here on Thursday. 

“The Ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda,” said the embassy in a press release. Mr. Jaishankar met Mr. Lavrov last month on the sideline of the UN General Assembly’s annual session. The visit is significant as it is the first visit of the Indian minister to Moscow since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in February. 

India and Russia have maintained high level dialogue since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and Prime Minister Modi has called President Putin on multiple occasions including during February-March when at least twenty thousand Indian nationals had to be evacuated from several Ukrainian cities. 

President Putin had paid a brief visit here last December for the annual India-Russia summit.  

