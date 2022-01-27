NationalNew Delhi 27 January 2022 19:52 IST
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 27 January 2022 19:52 IST
Jaishankar urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
“Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.
