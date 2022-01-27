National

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 27 January 2022 19:52 IST
Updated: 27 January 2022 19:52 IST

Jaishankar urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Advertising
Advertising

“Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Comments
More In National
Read more...